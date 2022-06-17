Forum Financial Management LP Invests $643,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

