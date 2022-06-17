Forum Financial Management LP Invests $672,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
