Forum Financial Management LP Invests $691,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

