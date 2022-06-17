Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $525,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.