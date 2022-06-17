Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

