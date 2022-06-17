Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $645,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

