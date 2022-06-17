Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $645,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.