Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

