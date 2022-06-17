Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on E. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.27) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

