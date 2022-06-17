Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.07. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

