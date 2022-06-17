Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $190.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.14 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

