Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.66 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

