Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,479 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.51.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $423.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

