Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,185 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

