Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,988 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

