Forum Financial Management LP Takes $572,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

