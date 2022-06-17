Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 265,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.