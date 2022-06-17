Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

