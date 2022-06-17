FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FSBW stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 in the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.