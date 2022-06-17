Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.35. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8,388 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 651,549 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 634,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.