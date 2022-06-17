Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.35. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8,388 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
