Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Shares of GATO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.