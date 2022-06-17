Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

