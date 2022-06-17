Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $611,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,333.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

