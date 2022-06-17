Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 210,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
Read More
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.