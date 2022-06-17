Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $44.71 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 219.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.