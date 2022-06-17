Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.68. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 245,409 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
