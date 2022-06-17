Gordon Crawford Purchases 74,216 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford bought 74,216 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,496,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,762,227.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Gordon Crawford purchased 30,550 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,811.50.

On Friday, June 10th, Gordon Crawford purchased 59,635 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $543,871.20.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford purchased 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66.

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford purchased 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,992.20.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford purchased 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

