Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $74.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

