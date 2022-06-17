Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

