Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 11,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 498,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

