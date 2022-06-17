Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 11,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $847.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,916,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

