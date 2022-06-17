GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Up 10.4%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 3,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

