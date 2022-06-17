GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Up 10.4%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNA. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

