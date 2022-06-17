Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

