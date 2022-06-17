Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

GWRE opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

