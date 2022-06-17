GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GURU Organic Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTC GUROF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

