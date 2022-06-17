Harrison B. Barnes Acquires 3,800 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TBK opened at $62.25 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

