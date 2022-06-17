Harrison B. Barnes Acquires 3,800 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TBK opened at $62.25 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.