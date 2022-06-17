HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.71.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $171.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $169.13 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

