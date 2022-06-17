Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 13,379 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73.

In related news, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

