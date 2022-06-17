Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 13,379 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73.
In related news, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
