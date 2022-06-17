HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.14.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 555.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

