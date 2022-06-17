Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 82662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Hippo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.