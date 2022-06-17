Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Buys 54,915 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.28. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

