Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.93.
Hub Group stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
