Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.