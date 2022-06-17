i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.54 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $727.64 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.