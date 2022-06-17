Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 252 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $125.14 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

