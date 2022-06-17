Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 194 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $815.74 and a 200 day moving average of $913.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.34 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

