iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

