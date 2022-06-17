Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.33. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($14.69) to €16.10 ($16.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

