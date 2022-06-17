Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Acquires $1,453,200.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DNB opened at $14.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
