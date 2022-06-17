Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Acquires $1,453,200.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DNB opened at $14.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

