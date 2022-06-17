Insider Buying: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Purchases $26,147,229.35 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50.

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

