Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $7,529,509.53 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,529,509.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares in the company, valued at $167,016,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 467,884 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,980,829.28.

On Thursday, June 9th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 8,328 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

NYSE:HRT opened at $15.11 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,839,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HireRight by 44.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,176,000.

HRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

