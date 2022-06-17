Insider Buying: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

